The national capital saw sharp respite from excessive heat on Wednesday as the maximum temperature dropped by seven degrees to 36.2 degrees Celsius within 24 hours while some parts saw light rain. The weather office held out hope of a further fall in the mercury as well as rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a further drop in the maximum temperature with rains during late on Wednesday/early on Thursday are most likely.

“Temperature is set to drop further in the national capital in next two days,” IMD said.

At 36.2 degrees, the maximum temperature was three notches below the season’s average while the minimum was 26 degree Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

The hottest area in Delhi on Wednesday was Palam, where the maximum was 38.5 degrees, three notches below average, against the sizzling 46 and 44 degree Celsius on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Delhi’s Ridge area, which had been among the hottest zones for past few days, on Wednesday recorded a maximum of 36 degrees, four notches below the season’s average.

Certain parts of Delhi, including Safdarjung and Lodhi Road, also saw light rain.

“At Lodhi road, there was 0.2 mm rain before 8.30 am, at Safdarjung there was trace of rains as well. There are fair chances of rains in Delhi within next 24 hours,” said an IMD official.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the National Capital was averaged at 43 degree Celsius, while in Ridge area it was 44.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was record high at 34.2 degrees, seven notches above the season’s average.