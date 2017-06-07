A- A A+

Technocrat Sam Pitroda on Wednesday resigned as technical advisor to the Odisha Government, an official said.

Pitroda tendered his resignation earlier on Wednesday and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accepted his resignation, said a functionary of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The resignation came after Pitroda appointed as Chairman of the Congress’ Overseas Department.

Pitroda, who was born in Titilagarh in Odisha, was given the post, carrying the rank of a Cabinet Minister, to help provide the essential technological blueprint to write the IT story of Odisha.

Earlier, the BJP had demanded removal of Pitroda from the post, alleging there was a nexus between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Congress President Sonia Gandhi through him

