President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday said that startups and small businesses were the only way India could “fully utilise” its demographic dividend and that they must come up to create jobs for the millions of youth entering the working population.

Addressing the special session of All India Management Association (AIMA) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to mark its diamond jubilee, he added that there was also an urgent need for management education in India to complement training for entrepreneurship.

“The youth, simultaneously, need to be equipped with suitable skills to man the jobs that get created,” Mukherjee said.

He commended AIMA for setting up a council to teach management and entrepreneurship skills and said that it would improve the employability of Indian youth and enable many to set up new enterprises.