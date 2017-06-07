In a horrifying incident, a tantric allegedly beheaded a 14-year-old girl in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly the father of the girl had agreed to for the witchcraft by the tantric in the pretext of finding gold.

The tantric apparently perused the father for the girl to be rewarded with gold if he sacrificed his daughter.

The girl was then allegedly beheaded by the tantric in the same house where she lived with her family.

Shockingly the father then went to the police station to lodge a complaint after he did not get gold as promised by the tantric.

The police on taking note of the situation immediately rushed to the house and discovered the body of the daughter bathing in blood.

An investigation has been initiated with the police on the hunt for the Tantric who is still at large.

Victims’ body has been sent for the postmortem to get a detailed report of the incident.