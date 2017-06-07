Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will take over as party chief by the end of 2017, senior party leader P.L. Punia said on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha MP told media persons here that an overwhelming number of Congress leaders and workers wanted Rahul Gandh to head the party.

“The wish of party leaders and workers will be fulfilled by the year-end,” he said.

As per reports, Rahul’s elevation was discussed during the Congress Working Committee meeting on Tuesday in which Sonia, Rahul, Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders were present.