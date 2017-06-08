A special session of Kerala Assembly is underway to discuss Center’s notification on the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had last week challenged Centre’s notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.

Pinarayi appealed to his counterparts to unite with him and oppose the ‘anti-federal move.

There has been a wide opposition from southern states on the ban of cow slaughter. People have been openly hosting beef parties and slaughtering cattle in the open to protest against the Centre’s decision.

Recently, a beef fest was organised at IIT-Madras.

The Kerala cabinet on Friday said various options including approaching the Supreme Court and bringing a law within the limits of the state.

On May 26, a new law was issued that bans the sale and purchase of cattle for the purpose of slaughter or religious sacrifice. Under this rule, the list of animals that cannot be bought or sold for slaughter through cattle markets includes cows, bulls, buffaloes, heifers, calves and camels.

The central government has drawn flak across the nation with various states — Kerala, West Bengal — raising concerns of the Centre govt hijacking the overruling state authority’s power over the matter of cattle.