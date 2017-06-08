The Indian Army on Thursday foiled two infiltration bids by the terrorists. The encounter between the security forces and terrorists took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri area of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) while the other infiltration bid was foiled in Nowgam sector.

2 armymen have been reportedly injured in the encounter that took place in Uri sector. Meanwhile, 1 soldier have been martyred and another injured in the Nowgam infiltration attempt. 2 terrorists have also been neutralised.

This is the second infiltration bid that was made in the region but the terrorists have now been confronted by the army. The operation is still underway.

Earlier on June 7, 4 terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.