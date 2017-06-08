Gurugram police have arrested all 3 accused persons in connection with the Manesar gang-rape case 9 days after the victim was gang-raped and her 9-month old baby was killed.

The third accused Jaykesh, who was on the run was nabbed by police from Bulandshahar after arresting two suspects, including the auto driver yesterday.

Earlier, the police around 11 AM arrested Yogender, an identified accused from his rented room in Manesar while Amit was nabbed a few hours later from Bulanshahr.

“The village headman informed cops that the accused returned to work and started driving auto-tempo after committing the crime. Police questioned many auto drivers and checked the CCTV footages but failed to identify the accused till Wednesday morning,” a media house quoted an official.

The woman had alleged that her 6-month-old daughter was killed by three unknown persons and she was gang raped by them in an auto-rickshaw last week, police said on Monday.

The victim, who is a resident of Bass Kusla village near IMT Manesar said in her complaint to police that the incident took place on May 29 around midnight.

She alleged that three men in an auto-rickshaw sexually assaulted her on the old Khandsa road in Gurugram, close to the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

The woman said she left her home on May 29 night after an argument with her husband and was heading towards her parents’ home on Khandsa road.

“The men in an auto-rickshaw offered me a lift and after a while, started molesting me. When I objected, one of them threw my daughter on the ground after which she died and I was sexually assaulted,” the woman said in her complaint.