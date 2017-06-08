After reports of plastic rice being sold in parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the state food and supplies department has came up with a statement calling the news as fake and baseless. The department has urged people not to believe in such rumours.

On Monday, multiple videos of people playing ‘bounce the ball’ with rice cooked at home had surfaced on the social media. People from Charminar area and Sooranagar also complained that many outlets in their vicinity were selling ‘plastic rice’, thus leading to health problems.

Acting on the complaints, the department ordered an inquiry into the matter.

CV Anand, Commissioner of civil supplies told Deccan Chronicle that tests of the samples collected from places where the complaints had been received revealed that there was no plastic material found in the rice. He said that civil supplies department, enforcement officials and vigilance department are conducting raids in rice mills and godowns across the state.

The department has also given guidelines to the officials to stay alert on what plastic rice looks like and how to recognise it.

Videos showing polythene being inserted into machines and making fine rice out of it had gone viral on social media. Some people claimed that it was plastic rice coming from China and influencing the Indian markets.