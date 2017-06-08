At least 12 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans suffered injuries after their vehicle overturned during stone pelting in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Later in the day, all 12 jawans were discharged.

The police said attackers resorted to intense stone pelting at the passing CRPF vehicle on the outskirts of Shopian town.

“The injured troopers are being taken to hospital. Reinforcements were rushed to the spot,” a police officer said.

Driver lost control of the vehicle due to being pelted with stones and the vehicle toppled after which 12 jawans suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/vG0om4b2fR — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

Earlier in the day, two army men were reportedly injured in an encounter that took place in the Uri sector on Thursday morning.

The encounter between the security forces and terrorists took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri area while the other infiltration bid was foiled in Nowgam sector.

This is the second infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the past one week.