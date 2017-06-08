Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Thursday admitted that the police did fire at farmers on Tuesday killing five of them.

Singh told the media that both the Mandsaur District Magistrate and the Indore Superintendent of Police had been transferred.

“I admit that the farmers died due to police firing,” said Singh, who had on Tuesday denied that the police opened fire.

The firing incident took place on Tuesday, after the Mandsaur farmers’ protesting against the state government turned violent due to the alleged police firing. Three farmers succumbed to bullet injury on the spot while other two lost live later in the hospital.

The farmers’ were demanding Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for better compensation for their crop in the drought-hit region of the state reportedly clashed with police at a local police station at Pipalia.

Gathered at Mandsaur district, the farmers were slated to launch a week-long agitation against the lack of help from the state government.

With the cases of farmers suicide rate growing in Madhya Pradesh, the protesters also demanded the govt to take account of the severe drought and help with waiving off their loan against the loss incurred during the drought season.

The angry farmers later torched a police station and assaulted policemen, forcing the police to ensue curfew in the region.

(With inputs from IANS)