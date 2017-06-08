Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, the main accused in the Saharanpur violence, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Himachal Pradesh’s Dalhousie, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

Chandrashekhar alias Ravana, head of Bhim Sena, a regional caste based outfit working for Dalits, has been taken on a transit remand and is being brought to Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said. A cash reward of Rs 12,000 was placed on his head. He had a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him.

Deepak and Pravin Gautam, two other members of the Bhim army were also arrested for May 9 violence in which a police chowki and 20 vehicles were set on the fire.

Chandrashekhar, who had been evading the arrest for a long time had earlier this week said that he would surrender if 37 ‘innocent’ Dalits, arrested in connection with the Saharanpur violence, were released on bail.

“I feel the UP government has failed to address the issues of the Dalits. The chief minister has lost control over the police and the administration. There have been more cases of atrocities against the Dalits in the past two-and-a-half months as compared to last one year,” he told PTI.

Last month, two persons were killed and several others injured after clashes between Dalits and Rajputs erupted on May 5 in Shabbirpur village of Saharanpur after objections were raised over the playing of loud music in connection with the celebration of the birth anniversary of warrior king Maharana Pratap.

(With IANS inputs)