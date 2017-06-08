In yet another gruesome act of crime against women, a 60-year-old man has been allegedly accused by a 38-year-old woman in Telangana for sexually assaulting her. What’s even more shocking in this case was the filming of the entire incident by the accused’s wife.

According to the victim, she was known to the accused G Satyanarayana, his wife and use to regularly visit them. The incident took place at Satyanarayana house in Khammam district in Telangana.

The complainant, who is a widow, around 3 months back visited the Satyanarayana place where his wife-a middle aged woman-was also present. The victim was offered some beer and the accused with his wife also consumed the same. “Later, Satyanarayana sexually assaulted her in his house while his wife filmed the act on a mobile phone,” an official quoted the victim.

According to the police, the 32-year-old complainant runs a fancy store and had taken Rs 80,000 loan from Satyanarayana. The victim has also complaint that after Satyanarayana sexually assaulted her, he is continuously threatening her with the video to repeatedly involve in sex, which she claims she had refused.

Following the incident, a case has been registered against Satyanarayana under section 376 (rape) and his wife under section 107 (abetment) of the IPC and an investigation in the case is underway.