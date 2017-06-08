Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who was arrested on Thursday noon after he forcibly tried to enter the violence-hit Mandsaur without proper security, was released on bail later on in the day. Rahul Gandhi also added that he won’t be returning back without meeting the protesting farmers in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

As per news reports, Rahul Gandhi also spoke to the family members of deceased farmers’ on phone who were waiting to meet Rahul Gandhi outside the premises of the place where he is being kept.

On Thursday morning, the Gandhi scion had taken a bike ride to reach Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh where the police had shot dead five protesting farmers.

Condemning the security administration at Mandsaur, Congress leader, Sachin Pilot said that Families of victims are hardly 1 Km away from us, they want to meet us but police is stopping them.

Before his arrest, Gandhi charged the Narendra Modi government with writing off the loans of rich industrialists to the tune of Rs 1,50,000 crore but did not waive the loans of poor farmers.

“He (Modi) can’t waive farmers’ loans, he can’t give them rate. He can’t give them bonus. He can’t give them water. Kisan ko sirf goli de sakhta hai (He can only give bullets to farmers),” Gandhi said.

Asked who was responsible for the farmers’ plight, Gandhi said: “Both Narendra Modi and Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan).”

Earlier, in a series of tweets Gandhi said: “Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments are doing their best to prevent me from entering Madhya Pradesh and meeting the families of the farmers killed in Mandsaur.”

“Which law of the land says that it is illegal to stand in solidarity with farmers who were killed simply for demanding what is their right?” the Congress leader asked.

Gandhi entered Madhya Pradesh by car from Rajasthan in a cavalcade of Congress leaders and activists.

As he entered Neemuch district, he saw a group of policemen near a toll plaza deployed to stop him. Gandhi immediately switched over to a motorcycle and gave them — as well as his own NSG personnel — the slip.

A party activist drove the bike. Congress leader Sachin Pilot also took a motorcycle to accompany Gandhi.

They took a narrow lane through Chinta Khera village to reach Mandsaur to express solidarity with the families of farmers killed when the police opened fire on them on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government denied permission to Gandhi to visit Mandsaur.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been on strike since June 1 demanding that their loans be scrapped and their produce be bought at a fair price.