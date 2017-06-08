In a another bizarre move, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ramesh Arora on Thursday proposed a ban on the popular fast food item ‘momos’ saying that they are dangerous to health.

The BJP legislator said that momos “causes several life-threatening diseases, including cancer of the intestine.”

Arora described one of India’s most famous street food to be addictive and a health hazard causing a lot of uproar in the political as well as social arena.

BJP’s Ramesh Arora has been reportedly campaigning against this particular –street food — and upped his clamor for a ban on momos for a quite some time now.

While pitching a ban on Momos, the BJP legislator has also said that consuming Momos regularly for two to three years can cause cancer of the stomach. He also argued that they are more harmful than alcohol and psychotropic drugs.

Here are some responses of how people have reacted on social media after the BJP legislator proposed a bizarre demand to ban momos:

Some one needs to remind the genius BJP MLC who wants to ban Momos that d word MOMO Has OM & MOM in it 😜😜 — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) June 7, 2017

So momos are new beef! 😁They’re too anti-nationals, ban them. Feeling sorry for them. #MOMOs — Sagar Jamane (@jamane_sagar) June 8, 2017