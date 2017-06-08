A- A A+

In a another bizarre move, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ramesh Arora on Thursday proposed a ban on the popular fast food item ‘momos’ saying that they are dangerous to health.

 

The BJP legislator said that momos “causes several life-threatening diseases, including cancer of the intestine.”

ALSO READ: 15 cops injured, five vehicles burnt in Bengal’s GJM violence

 

Arora described one of India’s most famous street food to be addictive and a health hazard causing a lot of uproar in the political as well as social arena.

 

BJP’s Ramesh Arora has been reportedly campaigning against this particular –street food — and upped his clamor for a ban on momos for a quite some time now.

 

While pitching a ban on Momos, the BJP legislator has also said that consuming Momos regularly for two to three years can cause cancer of the stomach. He also argued that they are more harmful than alcohol and psychotropic drugs.

 

Here are some responses of how people have reacted on social media after the BJP legislator proposed a bizarre demand to ban momos:

 

First Published | 8 June 2017 5:32 PM
Read News On:

Bizarre demand

Dumplings ban

Momos

Momos ban

Ramesh Arora

street food

Street food ban

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Make way chowmein! Momos are on BJP leader’s hit list now

(Latest News in English from Newsx)