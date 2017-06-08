India and Kazakhstan on Thursday discussed ways to expand their ties as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev here.

“Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan met PM @narendramodi and discussed ways to expand bilateral ties,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

PM Modi arrived here earlier in the day to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Friday, during which India is expected to be granted full membership of the group. India has an observer status at present.

PM Modi on Wednesday said full membership of the SCO would help India in terms of connectivity and economic and counter-terror cooperation with the Eurasian bloc.

With Pakistan also expected to be granted full membership at the SCO Summit here, the two South Asian neighbours are going to be the seventh and eighth members of the organisation after China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

On Friday, Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

However, according to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay, there has been no request from either side for a bilateral meeting between Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is also here for the summit.

After participating in the summit on Friday, Modi will also attend the World Exposition, which Kazakhstan is hosting this year, before returning to India.