A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper died on Thursday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir after he fell into a gorge.

BSF sources said here that Kulbir Singh of the 137th battalion died when he slipped and fell into a deep gorge near the LoC in Poonch district.

Previously, on May 12, one Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was injured on Friday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector, sources said.

The trooper was injured in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers here when he was cutting tall grass on the Indian side of the IB, a BSF source told IANS.

“After the BSF retaliated, firing from Pakistani side stopped,” the source added. The firing went on for 30 minutes.