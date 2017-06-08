A- A A+

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper died on Thursday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir after he fell into a gorge.

BSF sources said here that Kulbir Singh of the 137th battalion died when he slipped and fell into a deep gorge near the LoC in Poonch district.

Previously, on May 12, one Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was injured on Friday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector, sources said.

ALSO READ: India and Kazakhstan discuss ways to expand bilateral ties

The trooper was injured in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers here when he was cutting tall grass on the Indian side of the IB, a BSF source told IANS.

“After the BSF retaliated, firing from Pakistani side stopped,” the source added. The firing went on for 30 minutes.

First Published | 8 June 2017 5:51 PM
Read News On:

BSF jawan dies

Poonch in J&K

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: J&K: BSF trooper falls into gorge near LoC, dies

(Latest News in English from Newsx)