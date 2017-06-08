One person was wounded when suspected militants lobbed a grenade into a pharmacy in the Manipur capital on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, visited the spot within minutes of the blast. The injured salesman, Waikhom Rajesh, is said to be out of danger.

Biren Singh said the grenade attack at a crowded market place was condemnable. “The miscreants shall be booked.”

Ajay Kumar Jain, the proprietor of Mahavir Medical Store, said: “We have not received any extortion threats from insurgents. We do not know who threw the grenade.”

Bombs go off almost every other day in Manipur.