Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday alleged charges of political vendetta against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led central government. In an exclusive interview with NewsX said that citizens of the country know why certain individuals are being targeted by the BJP government.

Karti has been booked by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for using his father’s influence when he was the Finance Minister to get FDI proposal cleared in a media company. While speaking to NewsX, Karti also mentioned that he has the backing of the Congress party and he is not the only one facing such cases where personal vengeance of a party is involved.

“I think people by and large and neutral observers know what’s happening to people. Why certain people are being put under this kind of scrutiny. It is obvious. My father has given a very detailed statement. He has clearly said that he will continue to speak and write against the government. He is a vocal critic on issues that concern the party and the nation,” Karti said.

Referring to the cases he is facing, Karti said: “It is not something happening uniquely to me.” It was happening to senior party leaders as also regional parties elsewhere, he added.

“There is style, colour of toxic vitriolic politics in India. If you are in politics, you need to accept this new normal and move on. I do not think people judge you or not take you seriously in politics because this kind of thing is happening to somebody,” he said.

A case against Karti Chidambaram under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The case was registered by ED on the basis of the corruption charges filed by CBI.