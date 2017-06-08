Coming as a relief to many, the Kerala government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday dissolved the policy laid out by the previous government by approving liquor licences to three star hotels and above. With the state coming up with new liquor policy, the legal drinking age in the state has also been moved up to 23 from 21.

Previously, the Congress-led coalition government in Kerala had announced that the state would work towards becoming liquor free within 10 years.

CM Vijayan also called in a meeting with the cabinet ministers to approve the suggested changes in the liquor policy.

While addressing the media over the new liquor policy, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the new policy will promote liquor abstention campaign & make de-addiction centres.

Maintaining certain guidelines for the liquor licence, CM Vijayan said that liquor licence will be given to hotels three star and above.

Commenting over the toddy business in state, Pinarayi Vijayan said that a special permission will be given to three star hotels and above to sell Toddy.

Following the new liquor policy, many bars which had been facing ban can now apply for new licenses.