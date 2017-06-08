Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two youths for raping a 19-year-old woman a day earlier in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar identified the two accused as Mohammad Kasif (20) and Mujeebul Rahman (19) from Hapur of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were working with the victim as labourers at a construction site for staff quarters in the Army Cantonment area here.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m, the accused raped the 19-year-old near the construction site, police said.

The victim did not complain to police immediately, but as she started to bleed intensely, she confided in her parents.

She was taken to a hospital and at around 9 p.m, a police complaint was filed.

“The victim was later moved to Lady Hardinge Hospital where she underwent a surgery. She is currently out of danger,” Kumar said.

Police said that the two accused were arrested from the construction site on Thursday evening.