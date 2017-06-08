After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath become the Chief Minister, an impartial probe in alleged scam in the construction of Lucknow-Agra expressway was announced.

Just a few days after the probe was initiated the documents and records related to the construction have disappeared, making it very difficult for the investigating agency to carry out the probe.

According to India Today, the expressway’s revenue clerk Lekhpal of Etmadpur in Agra filed an FIR in the Sikandra Police Station of the city on Thursday, regarding the theft of his motorbike, along with all the land records related to the expressway.

The revenue clerk has denied all charges of being involved with the scamsters and told the police that his bike was stolen near Kargil Petrol Pump at 9PM on June 5.

However, with the land records of Etmadpur missing it would become very difficult for the agencies to probe the matter.