Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday reached the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Jharkhand’s Ranchi for hearing in the multi-crore fodder scam case.

Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti is also under CBI’s scanner for dubious land ownership deals.

The RJD chief, who had been summoned by the CBI court, arrived in Ranchi on Thursday to appear in the court on Friday.

The fodder scam case relates to withdrawing Rs 47 lakh fraudulently from the Bhagalpur treasury. The CBI had registered a case in this regard in 1996. Later, it filed a chargesheet naming 44 accused including Lalu Prasad and former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra.

The summon has been issued after the Supreme Court in May set aside Jharkhand High Court ruling and said Lalu and others made accused in different cases would have to face the cases separately.

Lalu has been convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment in one of the five cases of fodder scam for which he was tried.

(With IANS inputs)