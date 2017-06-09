A- A A+

When NewsX caught up with fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya after the India-Sri Lanka Champions Trophy match in England on Thursday at Oval, he said “I’m not interested  in your questions. I didn’t expect you will interview me especially when there is a match.”

This is the first time after 3 years that Mallya has been caught on cam by any media house. Earlier he was spotted at the Edgbaston stadium while watching the India vs Pakistan match in the VVIP box and was also spotted with former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. After the media backlash back in India, the absconding businessman mocked at media for the ‘sensational coverage’ on him.

In his defiance, the loan defaulter who owes over Rs 9,000 crore to various Indian banks, vowed to attend all games to cheer the Indian team in the Champions Trophy 2017.

Mallya wrote on Twitter, “Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team.”

