Militants on Friday morning attacked a camp of Special Operation Group (SOG) at Zainapora village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

According to sources, gunshots were heard near the camp after which the whole area was cordoned off by the security forces.

Militants opened fire on the camp and fled, local media reported.

However, top police officials said a sentry guarding the SOG camp fired some shots after some suspicious movement was noticed in the area.

On Thursday, two army men were reportedly injured in an encounter that took place in the Uri sector on Thursday morning.

The encounter between the security forces and terrorists took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri area while the other infiltration bid was foiled in Nowgam sector.

This is the second infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the past one week.

(More details are awaited)