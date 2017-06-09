A- A A+

The special cell of Delhi Police arrested infamous gangster Chhota Shakeel’s crew member Junaid Chowdhry this week from East Delhi.

Reportedly the Delhi police recovered a country-made pistol with four live cartridges from Junaid.

Sources revealed that Junaid was earlier arrested while he was planning to assassinate a Hindu Sabha chief Swami Chakrapani with three others.

ALSO READ: Dawood Ibrahim: Reports suggest gangster no more; aide Shakeel refutes

Chowdhry with his crew was heading to Indirapuram for final manoeuvres as their trip was cut short following his arrest in June last year.

After spending three-four months in jail, Chowdhry was released on bail. He then subsequently reached out to Shakeel again but was dispatched to Tihar jail after his bail was cancelled.

Junaid once again got out only to get nabbed by Delhi Police’s Special Cell this time.

Sources further revealed that through internet conversations, Chowdhry received assistance from Shakeel, who is the left-hand of Dawood Ibrahim. 

He is currently being investigated by Delhi police.

First Published | 9 June 2017 10:11 AM
Read News On:

D-Company

Delhi Special Cell

Hindu Sabha chief

Junaid Chowdhry

Swami Chakrapani

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Delhi: Gangster Chhota Shakeel’s wingman Junaid Chowdhry nabbed by special cell

(Latest News in English from Newsx)