The special cell of Delhi Police arrested infamous gangster Chhota Shakeel’s crew member Junaid Chowdhry this week from East Delhi.

Reportedly the Delhi police recovered a country-made pistol with four live cartridges from Junaid.

Sources revealed that Junaid was earlier arrested while he was planning to assassinate a Hindu Sabha chief Swami Chakrapani with three others.

Chowdhry with his crew was heading to Indirapuram for final manoeuvres as their trip was cut short following his arrest in June last year.

After spending three-four months in jail, Chowdhry was released on bail. He then subsequently reached out to Shakeel again but was dispatched to Tihar jail after his bail was cancelled.

Junaid once again got out only to get nabbed by Delhi Police’s Special Cell this time.

Sources further revealed that through internet conversations, Chowdhry received assistance from Shakeel, who is the left-hand of Dawood Ibrahim.

He is currently being investigated by Delhi police.