Authorities in the Kashmir Valley imposed curfew-like restrictions on Friday to prevent separatist-called protests against the killing of a youth in security firing earlier this week.

The areas are Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, M.R.Gunj, Kralkhud, Maisuma and Safa Kadal police stations.

Restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were also imposed in the district headquarters of Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla, Badgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kupwara.

The separatists called for general shutdown and protests against the killing of Adil Farooq Magrey of Zanawpora village.

Magrey was killed when a stone-pelting mob clashed with the security forces to disrupt an anti-militancy operation on Tuesday.

All educational institutions were also shut down to prevent student’s protests.

Examinations scheduled for Friday were postponed.

Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal town were suspended.

While senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani continued to remain under house arrest, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq was also placed under house arrest on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik has gone underground as he plans to lead a protest in the city centre Lal Chowk, police said.

Heavy deployments were made in places where restrictions have not been imposed, the police added.

Mobile internet services were also suspended in the valley.