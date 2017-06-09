Terming the beef ban announced by the Centre through the proxy of the amendment to the prevention of Act Animal Cruelty 1960 as unconstitutional, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the move by the Centre. He called it fascist, with a motive to propagate the agenda of the Sangh parivar.

In a specially convened session, the ruling LDF in a rare show of unity with the opposition party – UDF, passed a unanimous resolution condemning the Centre’s decision. They termed the call as being unconstitutional and infringing upon the right of an individual to choose what he/she can eat.

Accusing the Modi-led government of having thoroughly failed on the economic front, Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the Modi sarkar of pursuing a communal agenda to gloss over the failures of their 3-year old regime. It is assumed that the beef ban will cripple not just the meat industry, but would also

adversely impact the dairy industry as well as the leather industry. This move could lead to a whopping 2 crore job losses.

Kerala CM Pinrayi Vijayan also slammed the beef ban as being anti-poor and anti-farmer.