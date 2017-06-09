The land-locked state of Mizoram remained cut-off by road from the rest of the country for the fourth consecutive day on Friday due to an indefinite blockade, officials said.

The blockade has been called by the NGOs and student bodies protesting against the transfer of a doctor from a district hospital.

The blockade is on the National Highway 54 — Mizoram’s lifeline — at Kolasib on the state’s border with Assam, police said.

Hundreds of goods-laden trucks, passenger buses and small vehicles were stranded on both sides of Kolasib town, 85 km from Aizawl, a police official said here.

Scarcity of essentials has hit many parts of Mizoram. A Food and Civil Supplies Department official said, “Following the state government’s order, petrol and diesel are being rationed by petrol pumps.”

Surface links between Mizoram and the rest of India were snapped since Tuesday due to the blockade of the 850-km-long NH 54, that links the state with Assam.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) of local NGOs and student bodies was spearheading the agitation.

The police official quoting the agitators said the indefinite highway blockade was called following the transfer of a senior doctor from the Kolasib District Hospital without posting a substitute.

Kolasib police chief C. Lalzahngova said the blockade was peaceful.

Mizoram Health Minister Lal Thanzara hoped the shortage at the hospital would be resolved soon after the recruitment of 26 doctors by the State Public Service Commission. The recruitment process was on.