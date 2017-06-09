The Queen of Hills, Darjeeling is again on the boil due to massive protests by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). This comes after Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s call for ‘compulsory’ Bangla in schools. The GJM has called for an indefinite strike today against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to

the hills, and her decision to make the Bengali language mandatory in the syllabus for all schools across Bengal.

On Thursday, members of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha clashed with the police and set on fire atleast five police jeeps and a bus.

The GJM has cautioned tourists that they should leave Darjeeling before their strike. They also warned that no vehicles will be allowed thereafter. Two columns of Army have been deployed in the affected areas after the Bengal CM requested the Centre for Army backup.

For some time now the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has been demanding Nepalese as a language or to continue with Hindi. But they are strictly against Mamata’s current decision.