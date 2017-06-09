An Indian hailing from Telengana who was fired upon in California earlier this week is now out of danger, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said.

“I have received the report from our Consulate in San Francisco,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted late on Thursday night.

“The victim Mubeen Ahmed works at a gas station. A gunman demanded money from Mubeen and then fired at him,” she said.

“He is admitted in the Eden Medical Centre CA. Fortunately Mubeen is now out of danger. We are following up the case with the police”

Mubeen Ahmed, 26, a native of Sangareddy district in Telangana, was on June 4 shot twice in the stomach at the place in California where he works, though the family came to know about it only on Thursday.

His family said that some men went to his work place posing as customers and got into an argument with Mubeen before firing at him.

An injured Mubeen was rushed to the California hospital, where he underwent surgery. His relatives from Chicago were attending on him at the hospital.