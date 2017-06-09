Twenty-five Indian fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu who were detained in Iran since March this year have been released, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said. “I appreciate the relentless efforts of Indian Embassy in Tehran for securing their release,” she said

According to a report in the Arabic daily Al Bilad, the fishermen released are Jegan, Jenish, Jose Prince, Arokia John, Jesudasan, Arokia Borgio, Baskalis, Anthony Pichai, Antony Pramod, Antony Soosai, Borgio Francis, Victor, Visuvasam, Arockia Bervin Besky, Arun Vivek, Arun Prajidan, Sajan, Savio, William Prabu, Joseph Besky, Dominic Savio, Nisanth, Merin Kumar, Raj Tilak and Anson.

They hail from Arockiapuram, Azhikkal, Colachal, Kanyakumari, Simon Colony, Kovalam, Kodimunai, Keezha Manakudy, Muttom, Periakadu, Kesavan Puthenthurai, Kottilpadu, and Kadipattinam coastal villages in Tamil Nadu.

According to the report, the first set of four boats sailed on March 8 and were detained on March 12 while the second set of four fishermen sailed on March 22 and got detained on March 23. All were kept on Kish island in Iran under the strict surveillance of the harbour officials.