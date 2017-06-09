An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) team on Friday left for Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur to meet the families of the farmers who were killed in police firing, but authorities said nobody would be allowed to visit the violence-hit district.

AAP leaders Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, Sadhu Singh and Somnath Bharti reached Indore in the afternoon on their way to the tense Mandsaur.

But Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh said the AAP leaders would not be allowed to visit Mandsaur town, where curfew was partially lifted on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We will not allow anybody to visit Mandsaur. It will create law and order situation for us,” Manoj Singh told IANS.

Five farmers, according to the government, were killed in police firing on Tuesday when hundreds of farmers staged protests, demanding debt relief and price hike of their produce.

However, farmers’ association said that at least eight protesters were killed when the police opened fire at them.

The AAP said its leaders would meet the families of the victims to express their solidarity with them.