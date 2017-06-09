MDMK Chief Vaiko, known for his voracious speeches and supporting organizations fighting for a separate Tamil country in Sri Lanka, was on Friday detained at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

He was stopped from entering the country and his passport was withheld by the authorities. It is being speculated that one of the key reasons behind the move might be his association with LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), which has been listed as a terrorist organization worldwide.

The MDMK leader was questioned at the Kuala Lumpur airport and was kept segregated in a separate room for several hours. Despite trying to get in touch with the deputy chief minister, the immigration authorities did not let him enter the country, saying that his name surfaces in the list of dangerous people who are not allowed to enter Malaysia.

He has been asked to go back to India by the airport authorities, and he will now take a flight in the evening and return to Chennai by tonight.