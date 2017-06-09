In a fresh ruling passed by the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, the apex court upheld the Centre’s decision to link Aadhaar card with Permanent Account Number (PAN) card for filing returns. In the ruling passed, the apex court has refused the proposal of making Aadhar card compulsory for those who do not have it, till the constitution bench works over the privacy issues. The SC also asked the government to work over the personal data leakage issue.

Previously, the government had informed the SC that from July 1 the PAN card would be rendered invalid.

A bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan said that those who already possess Aadhaar number will have to link it with PAN, but it cannot be insisted upon in case of people not possessing Aadhaar card.

Standing in defence of its decision to make Aadhaar card compulsory for filing I-T returns, the government had said that the move in this direction will help them in revealing all the existing fraud accounts.

Earlier, in support of linking the Aadhaar with the PAN card, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had told the two-judge bench, headed by Justice AK Sikri, that it was easy for anybody to get hold of a PAN car with any name on it. He had said that any one individual could get several PAN cards made and so it was necessary to link it with the Aadhaar card.