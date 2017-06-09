Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said the new liquor policy and the use of digital platforms will boost tourism in the state.

“Kerala Tourism is looking for doubling the number of domestic tourists and 50 per cent increase in foreign arrivals by 2021. Digital platforms are also a key to achieve the aim. The industry needs to evolve in accordance with the changes in global market. Kerala Tourism has been exploring new media as a key platform and has witnessed the reach and response to it,” said Surendran.

He was speaking during inauguration of the second edition of International Conference on Tourism Technology (ICTT) here.

Surendran said the new liquor policy, which allows bar licences to restaurants in hotels of three star category, would boost the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism in the state.

“Though the availability of liquor is not the sole reason for choosing a venue for an event, it is part of the urban lifestyle. The earlier policy had adversely affected the MICE tourism sector. Now, the new policy will help it,” he added.

Tourism Secretary V. Venu launched the Twitter campaign #Kerala #IndiaForBeginners on the sidelines of the event.

“Kerala Tourism has always been in the forefront as we were the first tourist destination to start a website. Later, we spread our presence to other social media platforms. The technology platforms are gently stronger. Hence, we need to redesign and reengineer to cater the demands of guests,” said Venu.

Organised by the Association of Tourism Trade Organisation (ATTOI) with support from Kerala Tourism, this is the only conference of its kind in the country focusing on aspects of building businesses on technology platforms.

According to the latest figures, a record 10,38,419 foreign tourists and 1,31,72,535 domestic tourists visited Kerala in 2016.