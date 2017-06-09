Anger among the villagers of violence-hit Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh escalated after a body if a 26-year-old farmer was found in Badavan village. The protest brewed after the locals alleged that the deceased was beaten up by police officers.

As per sources, the farmer was rushed to a hospital in Indore where he was brought dead with his body donning some injuries.

Meanwhile, the police investigating the matter said that the matter is being investigated as the circumstances of the farmer’s death still remain unclear.

It is the sixth death of the farmer being reported from violence-hit Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh.

Commenting in the death of the sixth farmer, locals said that the deceased, Ghanashyam Dhakad, was on his way to temple when he was stopped by the police men and beaten with sticks.

After the matter was reported, Mandsaur SP Manoj Kumar Singh and Collector O P Srivastava rushed to the spot and took a course of matter.

Angered over the police administration the locals of the village claimed that they were being assaulted and arrested by the cops for no reason.

On the other hand, Congress national secretary and former MP, Sajjan Singh Verma demanded a probe into the matter. The former MP also alleged that he was beaten to death.

The Congress leader also alleged that other known associates of the deceased farmer are also missing. Also, Meenakshi Natarajan, former Congress MP said that she would be meeting the SP of the district in order to seek compensation for the farmer.