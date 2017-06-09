Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Friday protested outside Malaysian Consulate in Chennai, hours after their leader Vaiko was denied entry into Malaysia on the ground that he was ‘in the list of dangerous persons posing threat to the country.’

Vaiko was taken to immigration officials immediately after his landing at Kuala Lumpur Airport.

Meanwhile, DMDK has released a press release post the incident.

“He has gone there to attend the marriage reception of daughter of deputy Chief Minister of Penang state P. Ramsamy. He applied for visa and the Malaysian embassy granted the same last week,” the statement from DMDK said.

Vaiko is known for his voracious speeches and supporting organizations fighting for a separate Tamil country in Sri Lanka. It is being speculated that one of the key reasons behind the move might be his association with LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), which has been listed as a terrorist organization worldwide.