Clashes between stone-pelting students and security forces broke out at various places in the Kashmir Valley on Friday, police said. Clashes were reported from Anantnag, Pulwama, Hajin and Sopore towns as youth resorted to stone pelting at security forces but so far there were no reports of any grievous injury to either any of the protesters or security personnel.

A mob clashed with the security forces in Pulwama town hurling stones and bursting firecrackers, forcing the security personnel to fire in the air to chase away the mob.

A mob hurled stones at security forces in Hajin town of Bandipora after congregational prayers. and tear smoke canisters were used to disperse them.

Security forces had to fire in the air in Sopore town where mobs resorted to heavy stone pelting at them, while clashes also occurred in Anantnag town.

In Ajas town of Bandipora, scores of people offered funeral prayers in absentia for Adil Farooq Magrey, who was killed in firing by security forces in Zanawpora village of Shopian district on Tuesday but dispersed peacefully subsequently.

Meanwhile, authorities did not allow congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s old city area of Nowhatta.