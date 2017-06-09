The violence-hit Madhya Pradesh districts continued to be on the boil on Friday as the protesters blocked the Bhopal-Indore highway, burnt vehicles and clashed with the police.

Farmers’ groups started gathering at the Sehore toll plaza on the highway on Friday morning. They erected barricades and stopped the traffic, causing a severe jam and inconvenience to the hundreds of commuters.

The protesters damaged the toll plaza property and even set some vehicles on fire.

When the police tried to stop them, the unruly mob resorted to stone pelting, prompting the police to resort to lathicharge and burst teargas shells.

The call for the road blockade was given on Thursday by farmer leaders, who were later arrested by the police. This in turn angered the protesters further.

The farmers, who started their 10-day protest on June 1 to press the demand for loan waivers and fair prices for their produce, turned violent after five farmers were killed on June 6 in a police firing in Mandsaur.

The violent protest had spread to neighbouring districts of Neemuch, Indore, Khargone, Ujjain, Shahjanhanpur, Sehore, Raisen and Harda in the last few days.

“The situation is under control,” said Bhopal (North) Police Superintendent Arvind Saxena.

State transport and private bus services were discontinued on the highway as protesters resorted to arson. Taking advantage of the situation, private taxi companies have started charging anywhere between Rs 300 and Rs 1,000 from the hapless commuters.