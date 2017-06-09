A- A A+

President Pranab Mukherjee will inaugurate the much-awaited underground section of the Green Line of the Metro train service here on June 17, a top official said on Friday.

The underground section will connect Nagasandra in the northern part of the city with Yelachanahalli in the southern part, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola said.

The commercial operations will be thrown open from June 18 on Reach 4, 4A and the underground section of the 24.2 km Green Line.

He said Commissioner of Railway Safety K.A. Manoharan inspected the 12-km Sampige Road-Yelachenhalli section of the Green Line for three days from May 29.

“We received the safety certificate from the Commissioner of Railway Safety on Thursday,” BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer U.A. Vasanth Rao said.

Namma Metro’s Phase 1 was delayed for more than six years due to various reasons

