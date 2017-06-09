Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here.

“Had a fruitful meeting with President @ashrafghani,” Modi tweeted soon after the meeting

India, along with Pakistan, was granted full membership of the SCO, the influential Eurasian political, economic and military bloc that also includes China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier in the day, Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the summit.