Blocking a major infiltration bid on Friday, Indian Army gunned down five militants in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. As per sources, the operation in which the security forces gunned down the infiltrators began some 30 hours ago and is still underway.

Commenting on the matter, Col Rajesh Kalia, Defence Ministry spokesman said, “Five terrorists have been killed by the army in Uri sector of the LoC where a major infiltration bid has been foiled.”

“The operation against the terrorists is still going on,” he added.

This is the third infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the area in past 3 days. The number of infiltrators gunned down by the forces has also risen to 12.

On Thursday, Indian Army foiled a terror infiltration after it gunned down three militants in Naugam sector of the LoC in Kupwara district.

Earlier on Wednesday, Army officials said that an armed group of terrorists was spotted at the Kikker post. Following a large search operation, the security forces located the terrorists after which they were killed in the gun battle with security forces.