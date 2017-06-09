Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that he would be sitting on an indefinite fast from Saturday till the situation in Mandsaur attains normalcy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has been under a lot of criticism post the violent protests which erupted there. Also, the criticism was further intensified after five farmers were killed in police firing.

“I have decided to sit on an indefinite fast from tomorrow. It will continue till the time peace is restored in MP,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a press conference.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan will begin his fast at 11AM on Saturday at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal. The MP CM will also meet farmers during his fasting session.

MP government had offered a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the people who died in police firing. The government also announced that it will come out with a proper solution for the farmers on loan waiver.

“The state government is always ready for talks with farmers. I appeal to the farmers to maintain calm. Only talks can end the differences,” Shivraj Singh Chauhan said in a press statement on Thursday.