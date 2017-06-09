A Delhi Police Head Constable died after he shot himself with a service revolver while a Constable was injured in the incident in north-west Delhi, police said on Friday.

However, deceased Head Constable Harbhagvan Singh’s family and friends didn’t agree with the police version.

Head Constable Harbhagvan Singh, 42, shot himself around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday while he was on night duty with Constable Rajesh at a police post in Rohini area. They were posted at Shahabad Dairy police station.

Constable Rajesh is said to be out of danger.

“It is a case of suicide but police is investigating,” a senior police officer told IANS.

Harbhagvan’s colleagues at the police station told IANS he allegedly committed suicide due to “domestic problems”.

Balraj Singh, 39, who said he knew Harbhagvan for eight years, however, said he was not someone who would go into depression and commit suicide. Two other friends echoed his opinion.

“I met him two days ago and we chatted for a while. He was really happy,” Balraj Singh told IANS outside the mortuary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

Baljeet Singh, a nephew of the deceased police official, said there was no way Harbhagvan could commit suicide. “There were no financial or family problems,” he said.

The Head Constable is survived by his wife and three children. His body was taken to his native village in Bathinda in Punjab after autopsy.