As many as 89 per cent of pickpockets operating on Delhi Metro trains and stations are women and they mostly strike in crowded stations, suggests data compiled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The CISF, which provides security at all 163 Delhi Metro stations, caught 373 suspected pickpockets from the Delhi Metro premises between January 17 and May 17 this year. Of these, 329 were women.

In the same period, 148 pickpockets, including 72 women, were apprehended by the passengers.

In 2016, at least 41 male and 438 female suspected pickpockets were caught by the CISF, the data showed.

The CISF has identified Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Shahdara, HUDA City Centre, Rajiv Chowk, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi and Tughlakabad stations as most prone to pickpocketing as they are perennially crowded.

CISF spokesperson Manjit Singh told IANS: “Pickpocketing is a growing menace in Delhi Metro. The CISF and the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corp) have launched special drives at Metro stations.”

On May 22, the CISF also launched a drive to identify the pickpockets in Metro premises.

Also, a sub-inspector and a constable have been deputed every Metro station to look for pickpockets. “We keep a constant watch on those who spend time unnecessarily (at stations).”

“We caught 21 women pickpockets on June 2. Fifteen women pickpockets were caught on June 5 and and 16 the next day,” the official added.