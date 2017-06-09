S.S. Khaplang, who headed his faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K), has died at his residence in Myanmar, NSCN sources said on Friday.
Khaplang, who was a diabetic and suffered from other health issues, passed away in Taka, the sources said.
Khaplang, whose faction had pulled out of the ceasefire with New Delhi, carried a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head for his capture.
NSCN ( IM ), the Muivah faction, is presently in ceasefire with government of India, while Khaplang is the rebel faction.
Khaplang was in Myanmar and will be cremated late in the night.
(Latest News in English from Newsx)