S.S. Khaplang, who headed his faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K), has died at his residence in Myanmar, NSCN sources said on Friday.

Khaplang, who was a diabetic and suffered from other health issues, passed away in Taka, the sources said.

Khaplang, whose faction had pulled out of the ceasefire with New Delhi, carried a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head for his capture.

NSCN ( IM ), the Muivah faction, is presently in ceasefire with government of India, while Khaplang is the rebel faction.

Khaplang was in Myanmar and will be cremated late in the night.