Apparently rattled by the farmer unrest in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, also ruled by the BJP, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government on Friday held a high level meeting to take stock of the loan waiver announced for farmers in the state, officials said.

The Chief Minister gave some important and effective directives to the Finance Department for execution of the waiver, an official said.

Adityanath said that after the budget for 2017-18 is passed, an amount equivalent to the loan should be provided to the banks, loan waiver certificates taken and be given to the 89 lakh farmers by going to them.

He also asked officials to give clearcut instructions to the banks not to slap any notice to such farmers till the budget is passed.

The Chief Minister also called for setting up a district level committee under the District Magistrate for successful execution of the scheme. This committee will also have representatives from the Agriculture, Information and other related Departments.

Adityanath also reiterated the commitment of the state government towards farmers’ welfare and prosperity and noted how in its first cabinet meeting, his government had okayed the historic crop loan waiver for small and marginal farmers against loans amounting up to Rs one lakh taken till March 31, 2016.

Sources also said that to avert any trouble, under the support price scheme, till now 32.16 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been procured – four times more than the previous year while Rs 22,190 crore of the sugar cane growers’ arrears have been paid.