A 17-year-old girl died while undergoing a weight loss treatment at a private herbal care centre of Salem district in Tamil Nadu.

Bagyashree, seeking medical treatment to lose weight, was administered some herbal medicine after which she felt unconscious and died unexpectedly.

Reportedly, the dubious Ayurvedic clinic shifted Bagyashree to a hospital in Coimbatore for post mortem without informing her family.

The horror did not end for her family as they were asked to pay a bribe of Rs 3000 to the hospital authorities and were forced to carry the daughter’s dead body on their own from inside the mortuary to ambulance.

Her family is seeking probe in the medical treatment given to their daughter by the private herbal care centre in Salem.