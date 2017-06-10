At least eight persons, including a minor, were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday.

The collision took place on Jagatsinghpur-Machhagaon road near Chandol Square in Jagatsinghpur district, said police.

The victims hailing from Machhagaon were returning after attending the ‘Snana Purnima’ ritual ceremony at Nemala in Cuttack district, Inspector in-Charge (IIC) of Jagatsinghpur police station, Rajnikant Mishra said.

The three-wheeler collided head-on with a speeding truck killing seven of them, including a minor girl, on the spot. Of the three injured, one succumbed at SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack, said Mishra.

The injured were initially taken to the district headquarters hospital. However, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated, the IIC said.

The driver of the tipper fled the spot after the accident.

Meanwhile, the locals staged a road blockade near Chandol demanding adequate compensation for the accident victims.